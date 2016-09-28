Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Autopsy: Death of Wildcats senior lineman ruled accidental

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona offensive lineman Zach Hemmila’s death last month has been ruled accidental and a result of the combination of two prescription drugs.

A report released Tuesday by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of death was “combined toxic effects” of an opiate painkiller and an anti-anxiety medication.

The 22-year-old senior was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 8. Authorities say he died in his sleep.

The autopsy report says chewing tobacco was found in Hemmila’s mouth, no intact pills were discovered in his gastrointestinal system and his lungs “markedly congested.”

Hemmila, from the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, played 13 games for the Wildcats last season. He was expected to compete for the starting center job this year.