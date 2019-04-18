FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tennessee bill to limit police oversight panels goes to gov

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are sending Gov. Bill Lee a bill that would limit community oversight boards that investigate police misconduct, but maintain reduced subpoena power for them.

The Senate voted 24-6 Thursday to send the bill to the Republican governor. The House passed the negotiated bill Wednesday.

The House and Senate were divided on whether to preserve subpoena power for the boards. The House had passed a version that stripped that option away, while the Senate cleared a version that would limit subpoena power in a method that would’ve required judicial approval.

The two chambers struck a deal that would require the boards to receive a city council’s approval for subpoenas.

Nashville voters approved a new oversight board in November. Knoxville’s board hasn’t used subpoena power. Memphis’ board lacks subpoena power.