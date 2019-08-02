FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Vermont works with company to remove tainted water

 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say bottled water tainted by a class of potentially toxic chemicals has been sold in the state, as well as others in New England.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts had already recommended the public not drink water bottled by Spring Hill Farm Dairy in Haverhill, Massachusetts, after the products were found to contain high levels of PFAS (PEA-fahs) chemicals.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the state’s working with the company and its distributors to ensure the products are removed from Vermont stores.

The affected products have dates before July 24, 2019, and are sold under multiple brand names including Cumberland Farms, CVS (Ice Canyon), Food Club, IGA and Shaw’s.

PFAS are used in nonstick and waterproof coatings and have been linked to cancer and other health problems.