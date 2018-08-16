FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Small grains harvest in the final stages in South Dakota

 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s small grains harvest is in the final stages.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 80 percent of the spring wheat is harvested, 89 percent of the oats are done and 97 percent of the winter wheat is in the bin.

Development of the corn and soybean crops in the state is slightly ahead of the average pace.

Soil moisture supplies continue on a downward trend. Topsoil moisture is rated 62 percent adequate to surplus, with 61 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.

___

This story has been corrected to show that topsoil moisture is rated 62 percent adequate to surplus, not 63 percent.