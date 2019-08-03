Kenyan runner nearly breaks Maine race’s course record

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — A pair of Kenyan runners celebrated victories in Maine’s most anticipated road race on Saturday.

Alex Korio won the men’s championships while Joyciline Jepkosgei won for the women at the annual Beach to Beacon 10K race in Cape Elizabeth. Korio’s time of 27 minutes 34 seconds was just six seconds short of the course record, the Portland Press Herald reported .

It was the twenty-second installment of the race, which was founded by Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson, the winner of the first women’s marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

The first Maine man to finish this year’s race was Dan Curts of Ellsworth, while the first Maine woman was Sofie Matson, who is heading into her junior year at Falmouth High School. The first American woman to finish, Emily Infeld of Oregon, came in fourth overall.

The event also has a wheelchair division, and the victor was 12-time champion Tony Nogueria of Glen Ridge, New Jersey. Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, native Michelle Wheeler was the first female finisher in the wheelchair division.

The race starts near Crescent Beach State Park and ends in Fort Williams near Portland Head Light. It’s the biggest race in Maine, and the attracted more than 6,500 runners this year.