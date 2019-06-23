FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thousands attend funeral of former Jamaican PM Edward Seaga

 
Share

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Thousands of Jamaicans turned out Sunday for the funeral of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, who was the last survivor of the generation of politicians who led the country to independence from Britain in 1962.

After a multi-faith service led by 13 religious leaders, people walked to the National Heroes Park for the burial, which was accompanied by a 19-gun salute.

Seaga’s wife, Carla Vendryes, laid a wreath along with political leaders and military officials.

Current Prime Minister Andrew Holness remembered Seaga as a humble man and a champion for the poor.

Other news
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos

“He never lost sight of the reason why he entered politics, and that was to help the have-nots join the ranks of the haves,” Holness said. “We pay tribute today to a conscious leader, a statesman, a thinker, a man of dignity and a man of indefatigable spirit and courage of conviction.”

Caribbean dignitaries were joined by throngs of everyday people who crowded behind a chain-link fence trying to get a look at the ceremony under a blistering sun. Many wore green, signifying their support for the governing Jamaica Labour Party. They cheered and blew air horns as Holness placed a wreath.

Sophia Beswick, who said she worked seven years for Seaga, called him a “great former prime minister and a great, lovely man.”

Upton Eric Blake, a Rastafarian, said he traveled to the funeral to honor the legacy of Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth prime minister, holding the top post from 1980 until 1989.

“I’m bringing my family’s blessings to Mr. Seaga’s family as well,” Blake said.

Prior to entering politics, Seaga was a major record producer who operated the West Indies Record Ltd. distribution company and played a role in introducing ska to the world.

At 29, he was appointed to Jamaica’s upper legislative house by Jamaica’s first prime minister, Alexander Bustamante, who had founded the Jamaica Labour Party.

Local government minister Desmond McKenzie said Sunday that Seaga was instrumental in creating social programs.

“You are a father to thousands in West Kingston and across Jamaica,” McKenzie said.

Seaga died in Florida on May 28, his 89th birthday. He is also survived by children Andrew, Annabella, Christopher and Gabriella.