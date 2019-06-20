FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hachimura hopes his success helps growth of Japan basketball

By AVERY YANG
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Rui Hachimura used to adore a manga and anime series called “Slam Dunk,” which followed a high school basketball team’s trials and tribulations and helped bring the sport into the Japanese consciousness.

Though Hachimura was born in Toyama Prefecture two years after the series ended in 1996, he was still profoundly influenced by its cultural impact.

So was Joji Sakamoto, his coach at Okuda Junior High who told Hachimura after his first practice that he was in for big things on the basketball court — in the United States.

“He pointed at me and said: ‘You’re going to the NBA,’” said Hachimura, the Gonzaga forward who is expected to be the first Japanese-born first-round pick, and just the third to play in the league. “At that time, I was stupid, I believed him. And he was for real, too. He was serious about it. And I really believed him. And I’m really here now. It’s crazy.”

Other news
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos

Hachimura had never played basketball before meeting Sakamoto at age 13. Sakamoto entered basketball due in large part to “Slam Dunk.” Hachimura’s teammates, too, were obsessed with the program years after its finale.

“The first wave of basketball in Japan was pushed forward by ‘Slam Dunk,’” said Dexter Thomas, a PhD candidate at Cornell University writing a dissertation on race in Japanese hip-hop and a correspondent on ‘Vice News Tonight.’ “Rui Hachimura, if he succeeds, it’s going to be another level.”

Though basketball is not heavily followed in Japan, exceptional Japanese athletes are, regardless of the sport. So if Hachimura, the West Coast Conference player of the year and a potential lottery pick, is successful, it could help grow the game that figures to get a boost leading into the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“He’s been huge for Japan,” said Gonzaga teammate Brandon Clarke, another projected first-round pick. “He’s just done so much for the country. The fact that he’s going to be drafted in the first round and probably a lottery pick (Thursday), it’ll be really big for the country.”

Hachimura was born to a Beninese father and Japanese mother. The 21-year-old said he faced racism as a child, but added that the perception that Japanese people are racist is generally overblown. Though there are prominent hafus — the term in Japan used for a biracial person — across Japanese society, none has quite the background of Hachimura.

"(Hachimura) doesn’t have somebody that he can point to and be like, ‘I look like him and I could be him.’” Thomas said. “He doesn’t have that, but he could be that for somebody younger. I have a lot of friends who could’ve used someone like Hachimura growing up.”

That’s what Hachimura wants, to be a role model for, in his own words, “blackanese,” like him.

“The half-kids, mixed kids like me, there are a lot of half-black, half-Japanese, they play sports and they’re actually good at it,” Hachimura said. “I think it’s going to be great for them to see.”

Hachimura recognizes the national impact his success can have back home.

“It’s big for the country,” Hachimura said. “It’s big for Japan because we’ve never really had a player like me in Japan playing basketball in the NBA and stuff. It’s going to be big and it’s going to be a dream. It means a lot for me, my family, Japanese basketball — the whole country.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports