Report: Recalled California judge fired from coaching job

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge who was recalled for his handling of a sexual assault case against a former Stanford University swimmer has been fired from his new job as a high school tennis coach, a newspaper reported.

Fremont Union High School District said Wednesday that ex-judge Aaron Persky was no longer employed as junior varsity girls tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, The Mercury News reported.

The announcement came a day after media reports about the hiring of Persky, who voters recalled in 2018 after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault.

Persky said in a statement that Superintendent Polly Bove made the decision “to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring.”

Former student Shivani Kavuluru told KTVU -TV she collected more than 3,000 signatures from students, alumni and parents asking for Persky’s firing.

“The teacher is a role model. They’re someone students can look up to for safety,” said Kavuluru, who graduated from the school in 2015. “Having him here sends a message that ... we are not supporting survivors on campus.”

Turner was convicted in 2016 for sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside a campus fraternity party.

Persky rejected a prosecutor’s demand for a lengthy prison term and instead sentenced Turner to six months in jail. He was released three years ago after serving three months.

The sentence sparked outrage among people who felt it was too lenient, and Persky was targeted for the recall, becoming the first state judge in California to be recalled since 1932.

Retired judge Ladoris Cordell told KTVU-TV that she opposed the recall and Persky’s firing as a tennis coach.

“What the superintendent has done, and the excuse she has come up with about the potential for media attention is shameful,” Cordell said, adding that Persky needs to be allowed to rebuild his life. “This is just over the top attacking and attacking.”

The woman Turner sexually assaulted — long referred to as “Emily Doe” — recently revealed her identity as Chanel Miller. She has written a memoir titled “Know My Name” due out later this month.