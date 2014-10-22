Puerto Rico power company officials face charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s justice department has filed fraud and other charges against officials at the troubled state-owned power company in the U.S. territory.

Among those charged is Jose Perez Canabal, former vice president of the board of the Electric Energy Authority, along with attorney Francisco Santos Rivera. Also charged is accountant Roberto Torres, who does not work for the company.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28.

Justice Secretary Cesar Miranda on Wednesday accused them of wrongful intervention as the government awarded renewable energy contracts in 2011.

Justice officials said the investigation began in 2011 after former Gov. Luis Fortuno raised concerns.

The charges come as the government aims to reform the power company amid complaints of corruption and high power bills.