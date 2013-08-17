United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

German tourist dies in gondola crash in Venice

 
Share

VENICE, Italy (AP) — A German tourist was crushed to death on Saturday after the gondola he was riding in collided with a larger boat ferrying passengers along Venice’s Grand Canal, authorities said.

The crash occurred around noon near the highly trafficked Rialto bridge, one of the most picturesque and popular spots of the lagoon city, which is overwhelmed by tourists this time of year. Venice’s mayor promptly convened a panel of experts to look into worsening congestion in the city’s waterways.

Police spokeswoman Erika Veronica Di Francesco said the vaporetto, or the public “water bus” that plies Venice’s canals, was docking and apparently didn’t see the nearby gondola, which was carrying five members of a visiting German family.

She said the father of the family was believed to have been crushed to death in the crash. The family’s 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in Padua with facial and head injuries. Contrary to earlier reports, none of the gondola’s occupants fell into the water, she said.

Other news
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. McDonald's is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
McDonald’s posts better-than-expected sales after buzzy Grimace campaign
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades

Both the gondola and the vaporetto were sequestered by police, and prosecutors have opened an investigation, she said.

Police declined to identify the victim.

Venice Mayor Giorgio Orsoni sent his condolences to the family and said he was convening a panel of experts to resolve Venice’s traffic woes.

“The problem of water traffic congestion, in high periods and in particular areas of the center, is real,” he said in a statement.

In a sign of mourning, some of Venice’s gondoliers were stopping service Saturday afternoon, the ANSA news agency said. It quoted the head of Venice’s gondolier’s association, Nicola Falconi, as saying the increased congestion is due to new vaporetto lines that have entered service and private boats, primarily from hotels, that are clogging the Grand Canal.