Woman, 2 children hit by car in Fairfax County accident

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a mother and two children were injured when they were hit by a car in Fairfax County but that their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said in a statement that the accident happened Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of McNair Farms Drive and Centreville Road. Police say a 20-year-old driver was turning right onto northbound Centreville Road when she hit the woman and her children, who were crossing McNair Farms Drive.

Police did not identify anyone involved in the accident but said the woman was 52-years-old and that her injured children are an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors to the crash. An investigation is ongoing