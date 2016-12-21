Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman, 2 children hit by car in Fairfax County accident

 
Share

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a mother and two children were injured when they were hit by a car in Fairfax County but that their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said in a statement that the accident happened Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of McNair Farms Drive and Centreville Road. Police say a 20-year-old driver was turning right onto northbound Centreville Road when she hit the woman and her children, who were crossing McNair Farms Drive.

Police did not identify anyone involved in the accident but said the woman was 52-years-old and that her injured children are an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors to the crash. An investigation is ongoing