Dispute over woman led to nearly fatal shooting in Maine

BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say two men fighting over a woman led to a near-fatal shooting this month in Buxton.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vDeVaC ) 19-year-old Brandon Lasante told police he had been dating the same woman as 27-year-old Lincoln Kimball. Lasante is facing charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after police say he shot Kimball Aug. 6.

A state police affidavit indicates Kimball was struck by several shotgun pellets and may lose an eye.

The woman told the detective she got a temporary protection order against Lasante after he allegedly harassed and stalked her a month before the shooting.

Lasante’s attorney says his client is “looking forward to having his day in court.”