Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dispute over woman led to nearly fatal shooting in Maine

 
Share

BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say two men fighting over a woman led to a near-fatal shooting this month in Buxton.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vDeVaC ) 19-year-old Brandon Lasante told police he had been dating the same woman as 27-year-old Lincoln Kimball. Lasante is facing charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after police say he shot Kimball Aug. 6.

A state police affidavit indicates Kimball was struck by several shotgun pellets and may lose an eye.

The woman told the detective she got a temporary protection order against Lasante after he allegedly harassed and stalked her a month before the shooting.

Lasante’s attorney says his client is “looking forward to having his day in court.”