Feds: Ex-Boston cop admits role in NY man’s investment scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a retired Massachusetts police detective has admitted to his role in an investment scheme run by a western New York man who’s still eluding law enforcement.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Buffalo says 53-year-old Daniel Rice of Stoughton pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal wire fraud charges. Authorities say the former city of Boston detective helped Michael Wilson defraud investors through one of Wilson’s fraudulent companies.

Prosecutors say Rice kept $40,000 of the $100,000 a Montana broker sent to Wilson’s company in January 2010 as part of a phony investment.

The 29-year-old Wilson, formerly a Buffalo-area resident, has been charged with fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. Officials say used his clients’ money to buy real estate and luxury vehicles.

Prosecutors say he fled to Canada before being indicted and hasn’t been apprehended.