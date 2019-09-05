Alaska city and electric utility to build battery system

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alaska city and electric utility to build battery system

 
Share

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska community is partnering with an electric utility to build a battery storage system to be used during power outages, a report said.

The project involving Kwethluk and the Nuvista Light and Electric Cooperative could help end the small city’s reliance on diesel fuel, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Tuesday.

Kwethluk and the electric cooperative received $477,050 from the U.S. Department of Energy to build a 675 kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery. Kwethluk was required to match 50% of the funds, officials said.

Kwethluk is a largely Yupik community with more than 700 residents who live a subsistence lifestyle 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Bethel on the Kwethluk River.

Other news
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes

A battery of that size could light every home for an hour during peak demand or maintain critical buildings including the health clinic and community hall for more than two hours, officials said.

“Basically it’s for promoting community resilience for community facilities and tribal members,” said Nuvista Executive Director Natalie Hanson.

A Kwethluk wind farm proposal is under review by the energy department, but the battery is more likely to arrive first, Hanson said.

Kwethluk wants to avoid the type of multi-day power outage endured last year by the residents of nearby Tuluksak, officials said. The project is similar to one in Kongiganak, which installed a lithium-ion battery to meet half of its energy needs with wind.

Battery storage is necessary to move Kwethluk away from costly diesel fuel, Hanson said.

“You don’t have storage, you always have to have your diesel on, running low, so you are always using some amount of diesel,” she said.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org