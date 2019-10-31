Landlord nixes Hawaii spaceport project on Big Island

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii landowner has decided not to go forward with a satellite launch facility.

Alaska Aerospace Corp. was in talks to potentially build Pacific Spaceport Complex Hawaii on W.H. Shipman land near Keeau on the Big Island. The company operates a similar satellite launch facility in Kodiak, Alaska.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday that Shipman President Peggy Farias said the landowner ended discussions after determining the project would not be a suitable use of its land.

“We’ve said all along that we wanted to make the most responsible decision based on the most accurate information,” Farias said. “We’ve listened to a lot of people, including the feelings of our families and the community, and we decided this wasn’t the right fit.”

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Farias said the project was terminated recently, and Shipman informed Alaska Aerospace and the remaining stakeholders in the past two weeks.

Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester said his company is disappointed but understands Shipman’s perspective. “I think this is a great opportunity for Hawaii. I think it can bring some economic value. I think there can be a balance between the environment and technology. But I also respect and honor what all the other stakeholders have to say in this as well,” Lester said.

The spaceport has been unpopular in the community. Negative testimony overwhelmed an informational meeting in February, where residents expressed concerns about safety, noise and how the project was authorized.

The spaceport would have been on a site not far from the Mauna Loa macadamia nut farm and launched rockets about 24 times a year. It was announced in late 2018 without any communication with the public, said Panaewa activist Terri Napeahi.

“I’m just really happy to hear this,” Napeahi said. “I was always unhappy about how it was brought to our community.”

Lester said Alaska Aerospace is still looking for a launch site close to the equator to complement its polar launch capabilities in Alaska. He said the company had no current plans to find a rocket launch site in Hawaii.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/