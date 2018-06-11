2nd person dies in Bronx apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) — A second person has died in a suspicious apartment fire in the Bronx.

Police say 49-year-old Berta Booker died on Sunday, a day after the fire tore through the five-story building in the Belmont neighborhood.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say a 50-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze was intentional set.

There have been no arrests.