Man convicted in rape, killing of elderly California woman

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man convicted in rape, killing of elderly California woman

 
Share

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area jury has convicted a man in the 2012 kidnapping, rape and murder of an 81-year-old woman who was attacked while taking a morning walk.

“Oh, my God. . They got it wrong!” the defendant, Jonathan Jackson, cried out, sobbing and bowing his head as the guilty verdicts were read Thursday. Nearby in the courtroom gallery, Jackson’s mother also sobbed, the East Bay Times reported.

The victim, Sun Yi Kwon, was a spry 81-year-old who lived alone and went on a daily walk each morning.

She was out walking in the early morning of Jan. 28, 2012, in the city of El Cerrito when she was dragged into a secluded area, raped and severely beaten, prosecutors said. Kwon died six months later.

The prosecution theory was that Jackson, 36, spent the night before drinking at home of a cousin in the neighboring city of Richmond but left “in a rage” after a fight with the cousin. He came across Kwon and took his frustration out on her, attacking and leaving her for dead, prosecutors have said.

Jackson was connected to the crime through DNA found in semen at the crime scene.

Jackson testified he was drunk and high on LSD when he came across Kwon’s partially nude, lifeless body, and masturbated over her.