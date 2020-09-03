Nebraska priest sues Omaha Archdiocese for defamation

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nebraska priest sues Omaha Archdiocese for defamation

By MARGERY A. BECK
 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest is suing the Omaha Archdiocese for defamation nearly two years after he was removed from his parish in northeast Nebraska and listed among a group of clergy found to be credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

The Rev. Andrew Syring says in the lawsuit that his career and life have been in tatters since the archdiocese abruptly removed him from public ministry in West Point in October 2018. A month later, the archdiocese published his name on the list of clergy abusers.

Syring had been an ordained priest for two years when he was accused in 2013 of boundary violations that included “publicly hugging and kissing minors on the cheek,” his lawsuit says. Syring vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and after a psychological evaluation and investigations by the church and law enforcement that found no criminal misconduct, he said, he was returned to public ministry.

Syring said he served four more years without incident in various parishes within the Omaha Archdiocese. His dismissal and listing among priests suspected of wrongdoing came within the same month the archdiocese faced a firestorm of public criticism for its handling of an associate pastor in an Omaha parish accused of sexual misconduct with an adult parishioner, Syring said.

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

“It saddens me that when the archdiocese was confronted by justifiable outrage from a parish it failed, it responded out of fear and chose to ‘burn the whole house down’ rather than making meaningful, individualized decisions about its clergy members,” Syring said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Cuming County District Court and accuses the archdiocese of defamation and violation of due process, among other things. It seeks to recoup wages — estimated at $2.1 million — from the time Syring was removed from public ministry through the next 35 years, when he would have been expected to retire.

A spokesman for the archdiocese, Deacon Timothy McNeil, declined to comment on Syring’s accusations and lawsuit, saying they’re “now a matter of litigation.”

Syring acknowledged the seriousness of the sexual abuse scandal within the church and said he supports holding abusive priests and the church accountable for such abuse. But he maintains he was wrongly targeted in that attempt.

“Where can an innocent priest go to restore his name when truth is sacrificed at the altar of expedience?” Syring asked.