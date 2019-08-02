South Carolina governor wants everyone counted in census

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has established a committee to raise awareness about the 2020 survey, saying he wants everyone in the state to be counted.

The Post and Courier reports Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Thursday.

McMaster was an early backer of Donald Trump for president. He sidestepped a question about Trump’s request to include a citizenship question in the census.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Trump’s proposal.

The paper reports Lt. Gov. Pam Evette will lead the newly formed 2020 Complete Count Committee. She had earlier called for encouraging all “citizens to participate.” McMaster clarified, saying she meant “all residents.”

The committee includes 55 government agencies and organizations.

The census helps determine how the government distributes federal funds, and how many congressional seats states have.