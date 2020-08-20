Priest’s body found after boat accident in Detroit River

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Priest’s body found after boat accident in Detroit River

 
Share

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday recovered the body of a Catholic priest who was one of two people who died when a boat capsized on the Detroit River.

The Rev. Stephen Rooney’s body was found miles away near Monroe. The body of the boat’s skipper, Robert Chiles, was recovered Tuesday.

More than a dozen people were aboard Chiles’ 39-foot boat when it capsized Sunday night near Grosse Ile. The others survived.

Rooney, a native of Ireland, was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton. Parish members prayed for both men Monday night.

Rooney, 66, and Chiles, 52, had become close after the priest counseled his family following the death of Chiles’ wife last year.

“Over the last year, as they faced together the loss of Christine, they shared meals together and time together,” said the Rev. Marc Gawronski, pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Grosse Ile. “Certainly, at the Chiles’ home, Father Rooney was a guest many times.”

Another priest, Monsignor Charles Kosanke, was also on the boat when it capsized.

“This was an unspeakable tragedy that has affected the lives of many wonderful people,” Kosanke said. “I am very grateful for the quick and unselfish response of nearby people whose actions prevented further loss of life.”