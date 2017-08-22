Reno radio show host pleads guilty to sexual assault charge

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former Reno radio show host arrested earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge.

KTVN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xpQ2Nx ) 43-year-old Amos Ayers pleaded guilty to sexually motivated coercion. Reno police say he is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old while attending an event in June 2015.

Ayers worked as the morning show host for Wild 102.9 radio station under the name Ron James.

The District Attorney’s Office says he faces one to six years in prison for the charge and will have to register as a sex offender. Ayers’ sentencing is for scheduled for November.

