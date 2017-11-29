5 firefighters injured in salvage yard fire

CADET, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five firefighters went to the hospital after battling a salvage yard blaze in eastern Missouri.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department says the firefighters were sent to the hospital for issues that included heat exhaustion, fatigue and high blood pressure. KSDK-TV reports that the firefighters from Potosi and De Soto are in stable condition.

The fire started Tuesday at Brother’s Salvage Yard in the town of Cadet. It took between 50 and 75 firefighters from Potosi, De Soto and Jefferson County to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com