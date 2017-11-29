FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

5 firefighters injured in salvage yard fire

 
Share

CADET, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five firefighters went to the hospital after battling a salvage yard blaze in eastern Missouri.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department says the firefighters were sent to the hospital for issues that included heat exhaustion, fatigue and high blood pressure. KSDK-TV reports that the firefighters from Potosi and De Soto are in stable condition.

The fire started Tuesday at Brother’s Salvage Yard in the town of Cadet. It took between 50 and 75 firefighters from Potosi, De Soto and Jefferson County to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com