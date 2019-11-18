U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man gets prison for repeatedly raping Delaware girl

 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for raping a Delaware girl.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Evaristo Martinez was sentenced Friday for the repeated rapes, which started when the girl was about 11 years old. Court records say he would tell the victim, now 18, that he was sorry, but he sick and “could not keep his hands off her.”

They say Martinez admitted to abusing the girl and sometimes filming the attacks. Court records say the victim kept quiet about the attacks because she was afraid her family would lose financial and emotional support.

Martinez was indicted in 2018 on about 45 charges including rape and sexual abuse. As part of sentencing, he also was ordered to undergo mental and drug evaluation and treatment.

