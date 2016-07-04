New Hampshire politicians to march in Fourth of July parades

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Politicians are hitting the Fourth of July parade circuit to shake hands and search for votes.

Parades in Merrimack, Amherst, Laconia, Wolfeboro and Center Harbor are all attracting visits from state elected officials and candidates for higher office. The visitors aren’t quite as high profile as the presidential candidates who marched in various New Hampshire parades last year.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and her rival, Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan, are both marching in Amherst. GOP gubernatorial hopeful Chris Sununu will be in Laconia, Wolfeboro and Center Harbor.

And on the Seacoast, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is speaking at a naturalization ceremony for new United States citizens.