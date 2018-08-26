FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

4 killed in small plane crash in Georgia

 
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) — A coroner says four people have been killed and another has been seriously injured in a small plane crash at an airport in Georgia.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, posted on Facebook that 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Aliaksandr Bahrytsevich of North Carolina was among those killed after the plane crashed after takeoff at the East Georgia Regional Airport on Saturday. He was off duty at the time.

Emanuel County Deputy Coroner Randy Love told the Augusta Chronicle that fifth person aboard is in critical condition. The names of the others killed in the crash have not been released.

Bahrytsevich was a member of the Golden Knights’ Black Demonstration Team and originally from Belarus.

Love says the plane is owned by The Jumping Place Skydiving Center in Georgia.