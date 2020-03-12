Suit: Female physicians assaulted, harassed by Yale doctor

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Suit: Female physicians assaulted, harassed by Yale doctor

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Six women who are doctors at Yale University filed a wide-ranging sexual harassment lawsuit Thursday, accusing a male physician at the Ivy League school of repeated incidents of forced and unwanted kissing, groping and retaliation.

The doctors’ lawsuit also accused officials at Yale and Yale New Haven Hospital of refusing to discipline Dr. Manuel Lopes Fontes despite their complaints.

They also alleged Yale has a history of not acting on sexual harassment complaints against male doctors.

“This lawsuit is intended to finally give a voice to those women whose stories of harrowing sexual misconduct at Yale University have been stifled for far too long, and to bring about justice against both the powerful men that have targeted them, and those at the University who have protected and supported these men,” the lawsuit says.

Other news
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays

Fontes, an anesthesiologist and a professor at Yale’s School of Medicine, did not return an email message seeking comment Thursday. His lawyer, Robert Mitchell, denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

“Dr. Fontes has been vilified without a fair opportunity to defend himself against what has been a vindictive backroom campaign of scandalous and vicious falsehood, rumor, and innuendo,” Mitchell said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

“Dr. Fontes will respond and the truth will shame them as well as those who have prejudged him without affording him even a hint of due process,” Mitchell said.

The lawsuit, first reported by NBC News, was filed in U.S. District Court.

“Sexual harassment has no place in medicine or higher education,” their lawyers Michael Willemin and Tanvir Rahman said in a statement. “And Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, is not above being held accountable for its alleged history of protecting powerful male doctors at the expense of its female employees and students.”

Willemin and Rahman also said that despite knowing of the complaints against Fontes, Yale officials promoted Fontes to lead the Anesthesiology Department’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Karen Peart, a spokeswoman for Yale, said school officials took appropriate action last summer when three of the plaintiffs came forward. She said they were offered resources under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools receiving federal funding, as well as guidance on how to file a complaint with the university.

“Yale takes charges of sexual harassment seriously,” Peart wrote in an emailed statement. “None of the plaintiffs chose to file a formal complaint; Yale has nonetheless been working to resolve the issues raised.

“As in all such cases, Yale is working to ensure that the processes we use to find and act on facts are fair to all involved parties,” she said.

Several of the female doctors alleged Fontes grabbed them and kissed them against their will on several occasions last year, as well as repeatedly touched them without their consent, mostly during social events.

They also allege Fontes groped an intoxicated female resident at a party and made inappropriate contact with her body with his private parts.

They also claim Fontes would make inappropriate comments about their bodies and retaliate against them for standing up to his behavior, including making false claims to superiors about their job performance being poor.

The doctors also accused Dr. Roberta Hines, chair and chief of Anesthesiology at Yale, of failing to properly discipline Fontes after receiving complaints about him.

The lawsuit alleged Hines once gave Fontes “a light slap on the wrist by advising him to not drink with residents, and tried to justify his behavior by saying, ‘Boys will be boys.’”

A message seeking comment was left for Hines on Thursday.

The lawsuit alleged Yale hired Fontes in 2015 after he had left both Cornell and Duke universities amid allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

“Dr. Fontes’s sordid history of sexually harassing and acting inappropriately towards female subordinates ... is well known and documented,” the lawsuit says. “Yet, Yale welcomed him with open arms, and he remains a distinguished leader within the anesthesiology department.”