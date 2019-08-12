Man’s death after video from police station ruled accidental

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man who streamed a frantic video from a New Jersey police station earlier this year has been ruled accidental and not the result of police use of force.

The North Jersey Record reports that the state medical examiner’s report concluded that 27-year-old Jameek Lowery of Paterson had a medical episode.

The state medical examiner’s office said in a release from the Passaic County prosecutor’s office that pre-existing medical conditions combined with Lowery’s ingestion of bath salts triggered “an adverse physical reaction including multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest.”

Early on Jan. 5, Lowery recorded a frantic video inside the Paterson police headquarters saying he had taken the drug ecstasy, was paranoid and feared someone was trying to kill him. He died two days later.

