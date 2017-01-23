Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

3rd ex-Rhode Island lawmaker in 11 days charged criminally

By MICHELLE R. SMITH
 
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state lawmaker has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges, becoming the third former House member in 11 days to be charged with criminal conduct and prompting the U.S. attorney to decry the state’s political culture.

The charges filed against Democrat Ray Gallison in federal court Monday include mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns. Gallison, an attorney, acknowledged taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from a dead man’s estate and other misconduct.

“This says something about our political culture here, which I think should get our attention,” U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha said during a news conference announcing the charges and plea deal.

He listed a long string of local and state public officials his office has prosecuted and sent to prison, including former House Speaker Gordon Fox.

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

“I wish I could say with confidence that we are at the end of the line, and that no other trains will pass this way,” Neronha said. “I suspect, however, that there will be more work to do.”

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin was more measured, saying that while it’s “no wonder the public has a mistrust of the government and their elected officials,” most lawmakers are good, honest hardworking people.

“It seems that the public will be cynical and point to examples like those of the past two weeks,” he said. “How many more times will we have to stand together to announce another case of public corruption before all public officials understand that misconduct is not, and will not be, tolerated?”

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello commended the investigation, and fellow Democrat, Gov. Gina Raimondo, called the news disappointing.

Gallison was chairman of the powerful House finance committee until he resigned from the legislature in May amid state and federal investigations. His lawyer, Anthony Traini, didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Gallison acknowledged taking nearly $678,000 from the estate of a dead client for whom he was executor. He also acknowledged taking money from a nonprofit group that listed him as assistant director. The group was funded by state grants, and Gallison apparently never actually did any work. He also admitted taking $8,900 from the trust of a person with special needs.

Two other Democratic former House members who also left office amid questions about their conduct were charged in state court this month for unrelated conduct.

Former state Rep. John Carnevale was charged Jan. 12 and has pleaded not guilty to felony perjury charges and filing false documents after authorities alleged he lied about his place of residence.

Former state Rep. Peter Palumbo was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzling money from his campaign finance fund and filing a false document. He did not enter a plea, and his lawyer hasn’t commented on the charges.

Following Monday’s announcement, the good-government group Common Cause Rhode Island announced it is requesting audits of campaign accounts and financial disclosure statements of all General Assembly members.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Gallison to enter his guilty plea.

MICHELLE R. SMITH
Smith is an investigative correspondent based in Providence, Rhode Island