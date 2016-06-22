Missoula woman jailed for offensive behavior toward judge

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula woman will be behind bars for at least one month after cursing and shouting insults at a judge.

KGVO-AM reports (http://bit.ly/28MOSVC ) that 30-year-old Tiffany Ortega had appeared in court via video from the Missoula County jail on DUI and careless driving charges.

Judge Karen Orzech had started asking questions when Ortega became verbally abusive toward her.

Orzech had initially given Ortega a two-day jail sentence and set her bail at $5,000, but she added more time after Ortega continued cursing and made an obscene gesture.

Ortega was found in contempt of court and sentenced to a total of 30 days in jail for “calling me that word,” Orzech said.

Ortega is scheduled to appear before Orzech again in August.

Information from: KGVO-AM, http://www.kgvo1290.com