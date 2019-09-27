FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Nevada Alienstock organizer sues Storm Area 51 event creator

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada business owner has sued the creator of the Storm Area 51 craze and others for more than $50,000 over actions revolving around the Alienstock event and its origins, a lawsuit said.

Alienstock organizer and Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West filed a lawsuit last week against Hidden Sound LLC and its backers, Matthew Roberts, Brock Daily, Frank DiMaggio and John Greco, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

The defendants breached an agreement to help organize and finance the Sept. 19-22 Alienstock event in the community of Rachel, wrongfully used the Alienstock name to promote a competing event in downtown Las Vegas and intentionally published false statements about West, the lawsuit said.

West and a Pittsburgh man both filed paperwork to trademark Alienstock last week, but the trademark office had not reviewed the requests as of last week according to department records.

The Alienstock event materialized from Roberts’ Storm Area 51 viral Facebook joke.

Roberts reached out to West in July to plan the event, West said.

Roberts’ group agreed to secure sponsorships for the event and agreed to use that money to pay for the celebration, West said. West was responsible for obtaining the permitting and event resources such as security and medical personnel.

West paid Roberts and Daily $5,000 from revenue generated from parking reservations for Alienstock, the lawsuit said.

West incurred expenses exceeding $109,000 and spent up to $6,000 of her money to reserve the land for Alienstock, according to court documents.

Roberts received $70,000 from adult entertainment site PornHub that was intended to fund Alienstock in exchange for company advertising at the event, but court documents said Roberts and company kept the money.

Almost everything alleged in the lawsuit was disputed by the groups’ attorneys.

West couldn’t be reached for comment, and her attorney Joanna Myers declined to comment.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com