State police official who led manhunt demoted and reassigned

 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former high-ranking Pennsylvania state police officer who helped lead a manhunt for a sniper who killed one trooper and wounded another has been demoted and given a new job.

Officials said Friday former Lt. Col. George Bivens was demoted to major and will be reassigned from deputy commissioner to director of the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement next week. The reasons for the action remain unclear. Bivens has declined to be interviewed.

Bivens became a familiar face on TV newscasts in 2014 as he conducted briefings during the 48-day manhunt for ambush suspect Eric Frein (freen). Frein has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges stemming from the ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove.

Bivens’ demotion was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.