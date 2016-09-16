Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 men found guilty in spring break sexual assault in Florida

 
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two former students at an Alabama university are being held without bail after jurors found them guilty of sexual battery during a spring break attack in Panama City Beach.

It took the jury about two hours to reach the verdict Thursday. After their decision was announced, 23-year-old Ryan Austin Calhoun and 23-year-old Delonte Martistee were taken into custody. Sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

The assault, which investigators referred to as a “gang rape,” happened in March 2015.

Jurors watched several versions of a video that showed the victim lying on a beach chair while the two former Troy University students fondled her.

The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2cBNcMu ) reports the incident, along with a couple of others that year, led to a slew of new spring break-related laws.

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com