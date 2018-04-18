Champaign nursing home fined $32K in death of resident, 89

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois nursing home has been fined $32,500 for a violation stemming from the death of an elderly woman who wandered outside on a sub-zero night.

State health officials originally fined Helia Healthcare of Champaign $50,000 for failing to effectively monitor 89-year-old Annette White, who died on Dec. 30, 2017.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that fine was reduced after Helia didn’t contest the violation and fine and waived its right to a hearing.

White had severe cognitive impairment from Alzheimer’s disease and had a history of wandering that left her at risk.

She died after apparently wandering outside lightly dressed on a night when the temperature fell to 8 degrees below zero.

White was found lying on her back outside a kitchen door at the Champaign nursing home.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com