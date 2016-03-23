Company that makes sleep apnea masks to pay $34M in lawsuit

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Company that makes sleep apnea masks to pay $34M in lawsuit

 
Share

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A company that makes breathing masks for people with sleep apnea has agreed to pay $34.8 million to settle claims it paid kickbacks to suppliers that sold its products.

Philips Respironics Inc. of Murrysville provided free customer support through its medSage call center to suppliers whose customers used Respironics masks. Suppliers that sold masks made by competitors had to pay for the call center services, which made the suppliers more likely to use Respironics masks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the settlement Wednesday.

Kickbacks “in any form to induce patient referrals threatens public confidence in the health care system,” said Benjamin Mizer, who handled the litigation for the Justice Department.

The masks can be covered by Medicaid or Medicare programs, and it’s against the law to induce medical suppliers to use a particular company’s product for any government-covered medical service, the Justice Department said.

Other news
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs

Dr. Gibran Ameer, a South Carolina pharmacist who has worked for various medical supply companies, filed a whistleblower lawsuit in federal court two years ago and will receive nearly $5.4 million under the settlement. The federal government will receive more than $28.7 million. Philips Respironics will also pay about $660,000 to cover claims by state Medicaid programs.

The Justice Department, 29 states and the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit.

Alicia Cafardi, a spokeswoman for Philips Respironics, said the company had a “good-faith belief” that it wasn’t doing anything wrong when it “bundled” the call center service in the price of its sleep apnea masks.

The government called that fictitious, saying suppliers paid nothing extra for their Respironics masks but were charged 99 cents a month for each patient with a non-Respironics mask who used the call center service. The call center contacted patients with sleep apnea who used any breathing machine to remind them to regularly replace masks, tubes and filters that are part of their devices.

That means a supplier saved $11.88 per year for each patient that used a Respironics mask. A supplier that had 10,000 patient customers would save $118,800 annually if they sold Respironics masks instead of a competitor’s, the government said in the lawsuit.

Ameer was an executive for one such medical supplier when Philips Respironics tried to sell that arrangement to his company, according to his attorney, Andrew Melling.

“Dr. Ameer recognized that what was being offered was kickbacks,” Melling said.

Cafardi said Philips Respironics has since “made a business decision” to restructure the call center pricing.

Medical supply companies who use the medSage call center service now pay a flat monthly price for each patient, regardless of whether the patient uses a Respironics mask, Cafardi said.