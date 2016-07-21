Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Founder of vets’ group admits to stealing $90,000

 
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of a Long Island veterans’ organization has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $90,000 from a fellow veteran who suffers from dementia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

John J. Lynch, of Wantagh, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of grand larceny for stealing from the 71-year-old victim.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho told the 76-year-old Lynch that if he wants to avoid jail time he must pay the victim back and forfeit a Porsche he purchased with the victim’s money.

Lynch is the founder and former executive director of Suffolk County United Veterans.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota says Lynch had the victim write checks payable to Lynch or to Lynch’s business. Spota called the defendant’s crimes “unconscionable.”

Lynch’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.