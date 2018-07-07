FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Royal Marines make debut at LGBT pride parade in London

 
LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan and a contingent of Royal Marines have joined tens of thousands of people celebrating Britain’s LGBT community at a massive parade.

The event on Saturday was the first pride march that had uniformed Marines as official participants. The Royal Marines Band led the contingent.

Pride director Christopher Joell-Deshields says this year’s parade is more diverse than ever.

He said: “People are able to just come and be who they are and celebrate whatever they want.”

Pride events also are scheduled Saturday in the capital cities of Hungary and Spain.

The London parade got underway on a hot sunny day beneath an oversized rainbow flag on Regent Street.

Organizers say more than 470 different organizations are represented.