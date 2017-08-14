Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Missouri man charged in cat death hid weapon in jail cell

 
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man accused of the dragging death of a cat has also been accused of having a makeshift weapon in his jail cell.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a corrections officer in Taney County Jail found a sharpened spork in 18-year-old Kyle Williams’ cell last month.

State law doesn’t allow for the concealment of weapons in jail. Williams has been charged with a felony for possessing the homemade knife.

Authorities say the Branson man killed a kitten by tying it to the back of a vehicle and dragging the cat around until it died. The incident was filmed and posted to Williams’ Facebook account.

Williams has been in jail since June. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges in the cat death.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com