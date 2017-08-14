Missouri man charged in cat death hid weapon in jail cell

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man accused of the dragging death of a cat has also been accused of having a makeshift weapon in his jail cell.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a corrections officer in Taney County Jail found a sharpened spork in 18-year-old Kyle Williams’ cell last month.

State law doesn’t allow for the concealment of weapons in jail. Williams has been charged with a felony for possessing the homemade knife.

Authorities say the Branson man killed a kitten by tying it to the back of a vehicle and dragging the cat around until it died. The incident was filmed and posted to Williams’ Facebook account.

Williams has been in jail since June. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges in the cat death.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com