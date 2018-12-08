Man gets life plus 165 years for shooting death of boy

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man convicted earlier this year in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy has been sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Dominque Marchbanks was sentenced Friday in a Jackson County courtroom.

Marchbanks was found guilty in October of second-degree murder and other counts in the May 2015 death of Amorian Hale.

Marchbanks is one of three men charged in the case. Murder charges are pending against SirTerry Stevenson. Sulif Wilkins pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter in October and received a four-year sentence.

Prosecutors say Amorian was asleep when bullets from an assault-style rifle were fired into his family’s Kansas City home. A bullet struck the boy in the head, killing him instantly.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com