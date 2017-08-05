Va. House candidate’s LinkedIn page overstated education

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a competitive House of Delegates race in northern Virginia was overstating his academic accomplishments on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2vswZoB ) that Laquan Austion of Stafford incorrectly claimed graduate degrees on his LinkedIn page, when in fact he only holds a bachelor’s degree from Drew University in New Jersey.

Austion tells the paper that he is pursuing masters’ and Ph.D. degrees from George Washington University but has not yet obtained them. His LinkedIn page now reflects that he is a candidate for those graduate degrees.

Austion is running to succeed Republican L. Mark Dudenhefer, who opted not to seek re-election, in a district that includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties.

He is facing Democrat Jennifer Foy.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com