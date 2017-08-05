Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Va. House candidate’s LinkedIn page overstated education

 
Share

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a competitive House of Delegates race in northern Virginia was overstating his academic accomplishments on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2vswZoB ) that Laquan Austion of Stafford incorrectly claimed graduate degrees on his LinkedIn page, when in fact he only holds a bachelor’s degree from Drew University in New Jersey.

Austion tells the paper that he is pursuing masters’ and Ph.D. degrees from George Washington University but has not yet obtained them. His LinkedIn page now reflects that he is a candidate for those graduate degrees.

Austion is running to succeed Republican L. Mark Dudenhefer, who opted not to seek re-election, in a district that includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties.

He is facing Democrat Jennifer Foy.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com