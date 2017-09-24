Man gets 8 to 17 years after voluntary manslaughter plea

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to eight to 17 years in prison in the shooting death of a man who had just shot and killed another man in his Pennsylvania home last year.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard (http://bit.ly/2hr7gnc ) reports that 62-year-old Bennie Fletcher Jr. apologized after pleading guilty in to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, evidence-tampering and a firearms charge in the June 2016 slaying in Uniontown.

Fletcher said 37-year-old Corey Johnson and 25-year-old Meshach Punter were arguing and he left to cook dinner but then heard several shots. He said he hid in the kitchen pantry and shot Johnson three times when he came through the kitchen.

Fletcher’s attorney said a self-defense strategy was discussed but evidence indicated that Johnson was shot in the back while leaving the house.

