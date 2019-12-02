Woman tells of being raised as Pearl S. Buck’s daughter

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Woman tells of being raised as Pearl S. Buck’s daughter

By BOB KEELER and The (Lansdale) Reporter
 
Share

HILLTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Julie Henning has told her life story at churches, schools, civic groups and conferences, sharing about coming from poverty in her native Korea to Bucks County and being raised as Nobel and Pulitzer prize winning author Pearl S. Buck’s daughter.

Now, Henning has written about it in a new memoir, “A Rose in a Ditch.”

“A lot of people used to say, you should write a book,” she said, “so it finally got done.”

Life was difficult as an Amerasian child of a Korean woman and an American soldier who served in the Korean conflict, she said. As a mixed-race child, she was not accepted as a member of either race, she said. After the war, her father returned to the United States and her mother raised her.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“I finished sixth grade in Korea, but the Korean government at that time did not offer free education to seventh grade on up and I had no means to go to school,” Henning said.

After a social worker from the Pearl S. Buck Foundation (now Pearl S. Buck International) found her, she said, she went to live in a Pearl B. Buck Opportunity Center and was able to continue her schooling.

While she was in class one day, there was a knock on the door and she was told the principal wanted to see her, Henning said.

“He handed me a telegram saying that my mother has passed away,” she said.

Her mother had escaped from North Korea to South Korea, Henning said, so Henning did not know any family members from North Korea.

“After my mother died, I was all alone. There was not even a distant relative I could call mine,” she said. “I was truly an orphan.”

She studied hard, including going into the bathroom after 10 p.m. lights out and turning the light on there to study while sitting on the floor, she said.

The work made her a top student, which caught the attention of the director of the Pearl S. Buck Foundation who notified Buck, Henning said.

“When she came to Korea, she met with me and asked me, how would you like to come to America to live with her as her daughter?” Henning said.

Two weeks after turning 14, she came to the United States and Buck’s home, Henning said.

The house in Hilltown is now a National Historic Landmark. The property also houses Pearl S. Buck International.

“We continue Pearl S. Buck’s legacy of bridging cultures and changing lives through intercultural education, humanitarian aid, and sharing the Pearl S. Buck House, a National Historic Landmark,” PSBI’s website says.

“It was amazing living at this house,” Henning said.

At the time, the property had more than 500 acres and included a swimming pool and tennis courts, she said.

Henning said she was the last of the children brought to live with Buck at her home. Two other girls who lived there when she arrived got married and left the house in the first year she was there, she said.

“She used to take me to lots of places,” Henning said of Buck. “We had a very, very close relationship. I think she knew I loved her and she often told me that she loved me.”

After Buck’s death in 1973, Henning was adopted by Harry & Jean Price.

“They told me they always believed and prayed some day God would send them a child,” she said, “and they adopted me when I was 19 years old. Can you believe that?”

Julie and her husband Doug, who live in Franconia, are both former teachers at Souderton Area School District’s Indian Valley Middle School. Doug also coached football. He is now the family care pastor at First Baptist Church of Perkasie.

Son Doug and wife Kandece have three sons, Tre, Cole and Cade. Son Pete and wife Renee have two sons, Carter and Mason.

Henning said she is very thankful for the work Pearl S. Buck International does.

“A Rose in a Ditch” is available at the PSBI gift shop, Friendly Bookstore in Quakertown, Heartwarming Treasures in Souderton and on Amazon, she said. The book was published by the Pearl S. Buck Writing Center Press.

Henning said she thinks everybody has a story to tell.

“I’m not a professional writer. I’m a math teacher, but I had a story to tell and that had to be told,” she said.

“I am thankful how God orchestrates his goodness,” she said.

She said she couldn’t have written the book without the help of Doug, who typed it up and made grammatical changes while keeping the writing in her own voice. She said she had written it up with pencil and paper.

The book is being translated into Korean, she said.

Less than two weeks after the book was released, Henning said she was hearing a good response.

“People are saying that it is terrific, it is touching their hearts and minds,” she said.

People also said it was inspiring and made them think about their life story, she said.

___

Online:

https://bit.ly/2Y9rYwZ

___

Information from: The Reporter, http://www.thereporteronline.com