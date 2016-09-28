Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged in 26-year-old double murder, rape in Florida

 
Share

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man has been charged with raping and killing an 11-year-old girl and her baby sitter 26 years ago.

The Cape Coral Daily Breeze (https://goo.gl/9g8Yuj) reported Wednesday that Cape Police Chief David Newlan says detectives learned last week that a recent arrestee at the Lee County Jail matched DNA from the old crime scene. State officials confirmed the evidence matches 54-year-old Joseph Zieler.

Authorities say the bodies of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and 32-year-old Lisa Story were found in a Cape Coral apartment in May 1990. Robin’s mother had been out for the night and discovered the suffocated bodies when she returned the next morning.

Investigators didn’t immediately know of any prior connection between Zieler and the victims.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney.