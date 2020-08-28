Amnesty says India police violated rights in religious riots

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Amnesty says India police violated rights in religious riots

By EMILY SCHMALL
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police violated human rights during deadly religious riots in New Delhi earlier this year, Amnesty International said in a report released Friday.

It said police beat protesters, tortured detainees and in some cases took part in riots with Hindu mobs.

Authorities say more than 50 people were killed when clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims over a controversial citizenship law in February in the worst rioting in the Indian capital in decades.

Amnesty said that in spite of dozens of people alleging police misconduct, to date there has been no independent investigation of the role of the police in the rioting, nor any first information report registered against any police official — a prerequisite for a criminal investigation.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

Delhi police spokesman Eish Singhal said that he was “not privy to the events,” and therefore couldn’t confirm the veracity of the claims.

Ved Prakasah Surya, the deputy commissioner of police responsible for northeast Delhi, the corner of the city where the rioting occurred, referred questions back to Singhal.

Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. O.P. Mishra, put in charge of the area in the aftermath of the rioting, said he was “not aware” of another of the report’s allegations — that people were arrested without warrants, deprived of legal counsel and in some cases tortured in custody.

“I am not aware. I was on special assignment and left as soon as things normalized. These are part of investigation,” he said, also referring questions to Singhal.

From Feb. 23 to 29, armed mobs of Muslims and Hindus threw rocks, exchanged gunfire and burned hundreds of vehicles, homes and businesses.

The violence coincided with a state visit by President Donald Trump on Feb. 24-25.

It followed months of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a law that fast-tracks naturalization for foreign-born illegal migrants from several neighboring countries of all major faiths in South Asia except Islam.

Delhi police were accused of beating student demonstrators at university campuses, and failing to protect peaceful protesters at the Muslim-majority enclave of Shaheen Bagh and later in northeast Delhi.

The violence that consumed northeast Delhi began after Kapil Mishra, a leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, threatened the police saying that if they failed to stop the citizenship law protests, he and others would take the matter into their own hands.

The Amnesty report comes days after the Bloomsbury publishing house decided to pull a new account that attributed the riots to a “Leftist plot.” A controversy erupted after an ad for a virtual book launch indicated that Mishra was due to appear as a guest of honor.

The small publisher Garuda Prakashan, which describes itself as “committed to bringing books and publications towards furthering India’s civilizational narrative,” said it would publish the book instead.