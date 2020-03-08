Virginia to expand gambling options, legalize casinos

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Virginia to expand gambling options, legalize casinos

By ALAN SUDERMAN
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved a broad expansion of gambling options in a state that’s been largely loath to embracing new betting options in the past.

Lawmakers gave final approval Sunday to legislation to allow voters in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth to hold local referendums later this year on whether to approve casinos. Legislators also have approved approved the expansion of slot-like machines and signed off on online lottery sales and sports betting. Gov. Ralph Northam still needs to give final approval before the legislation can become law.

Virginia is currently one of only a handful of states that forbid any type of casinos, but it has been inching toward legalizing them in recent years as more conservative lawmakers leave office.

Democratic Sen. Louise Lucas, who has pushed for casinos for decades, said lawmakers finally realized how much money Virginia is losing out to neighboring states.

Other news
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays

“It was just like a huge sucking sound — ching, ching, ching — our cash just leaving Virginia,” Lucas said.

Advocates also said large-scale resorts with casinos are critical to helping economically disadvantaged areas by boosting local tax revenues and creating jobs.

Conservative groups and some Republican lawmakers warned that new casinos would enrich wealthy developers and casino operators while hurting the state’s poor.

“I don’t think there’s anything we could do to increase the amount of large out-of-state money in Virginia politics ... and at the same time exploit a lot of Virginians,” said Republican Sen. David Suetterlein.

Developers, local governments, casino operators and lawmakers quietly negotiated the casino legislation to determine how many casinos the state should allow and who will get to run them. Key players included Jim McGlothlin, a wealthy coal industrialist who wants to build a casino and resort in Bristol, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which is eyeing a potential casinos in Richmond and Norfolk.

“After centuries of disenfranchisement and social injustices, the Pamunkey Tribe is on the verge of ensuring the long-term success of the tribe,” tribe spokesman Jay Smith said.

Lawmakers also increased the number of slot-like machines the operator of the state’s only horse track, Colonial Downs, could operate at satellite locations. That would include up to 1,650 of the machines at a new location in Prince William County.

Two years ago, the Virginia General Assembly approved the slot-like machines, known as historic horse-racing machines, as part of a bid to help fund live horse-racing.

Online sports betting was the subject of last-minute negotiations over what kind of wagers should be allowed on college sports. Lawmakers agreed to ban bets on any Virginia-based teams after concerns were raised by college presidents.

Not every gambling interest saw success during this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers voted to ban certain kinds of betting machines that have proliferated in convenience stores in recent years despite heavy lobbying against the measure.