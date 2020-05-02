U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former SC Gov. Haley registers to vote at new coastal home

 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley changed her voting address to her new home on Kiawah Island in time to vote in next month’s primaries.

Haley had been registered to vote at her old home in Lexington County since her entry into politics nearly two decades ago.

But she is now a registered voter in Charleston County, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

That puts the former U.N. Ambassador in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is trying to keep the seat he won in 2018 in a stunning upset.

There are four Republicans in the June 9 primary to decide who faces Cunningham — state Rep. Nancy Mace, Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing, Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox and Bluffton community development leader Brad Mole.

Haley doesn’t plan to make an endorsement before the primary, but will support whichever Republican wins against Cunningham, her spokeswoman Chaney Denton told the newspaper.