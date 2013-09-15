United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Mass. program fixes bridges, but more need repair

By JAY LINDSAY
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — An aggressive, multibillion-dollar bridge repair program has helped Massachusetts significantly reduce its number of bridges with structural problems, but hundreds are still awaiting repair.

Meanwhile, several dozen of those bridges are also deemed “fracture critical,” or at risk of collapse if a single, vital component fails, according to an Associated Press review of national bridge records.

State Highway Administrator Frank DePaola said the state is moving to make repairs as quickly as funds allow. Until then, rigorous inspection, interim repairs and steps to protect vulnerable bridge components — such as using barriers to shield them from cars — ensure all the flagged bridges are safe for travel, he said.

“We have a term for unsafe bridges, and that is ‘closed,’” DePaola said.

Other news
Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum demonstrate in his support in Niamey, Niger, Wednesday July 26 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's president, whose official Twitter account reported that elements of the presidential guard engaged in an "anti-Republican demonstration" and tried to obtain the support of other security forces. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
How the attempted coup in Niger could expand the reach of extremism, and Wagner, in West Africa
A McDonald's restaurant sign is shown in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. McDonald's is reporting earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
McDonald’s posts surprisingly strong sales after “happy birthday” Grimace campaign goes viral
A man waves a flag that reads "O! Hussein" as Kashmiri Shiite Muslims participate in a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Muharram is a month of mourning for Shiite Muslims in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Indian authorities allow Muslim procession in Kashmir’s main city for the first time in 3 decades

The AP analysis of the most recently available federal government data indicates that nationally there are 20,808 fracture critical bridges and 65,605 “structurally deficient” bridges. A structurally deficient bridge has problems with a major component, such as advanced deterioration, and needs rehabilitation or replacement.

Structurally deficit bridges make up about 11 percent of the 607,380 bridges in the National Bridge Inventory.

Massachusetts had roughly the same percentage of structurally deficient bridges in 2008, when the state began an eight-year, $3 billion Accelerated Bridge Program to cut into its backlog of bridges in need of repair and replacement.

The state has since reduced the number of structurally deficient bridge from 543 to 463, or about 9 percent of the state’s 5,127 bridges, DePaola said.

Of the deficient Massachusetts bridges, 97 are also labeled “fracture critical.” But DePaola said about two-thirds of those bridges are either being repaired, or the review and permitting process to repair them has started. That leaves roughly a third “waiting for us to have enough funds to replace them.”

The double-flagged bridges are located around the state, from a ramp onto busy Storrow Drive toward Boston to a span over the Westfield River, near the western Massachusetts towns of Middlefield and Worthington.

Annual funding from the state’s Accelerated Bridges Program far exceeds the roughly $150 million DePaola estimated Massachusetts receives annually in federal funding for bridges. Kristina Egan, director of Transportation for Massachusetts, a privately funded transportation improvement advocacy group, said state legislators must find more money to continue what she said has been good work.

“We still have a long way to go,” Egan said.

Egan said the state bridge program has efficiently stretched the dollars it has, citing its “Fast 14" project in June and August 2011, which replaced 14 bridges on Route 93 near Boston in 10 weekends. State transportation officials estimated the work would normally take at least four years, but the state dramatically cut down that time by, for instance, relying heavily on prefabricated parts.

That kind of innovation can’t continue without money, and neither can the critical repairs, Egan said. She noted hundreds of millions in repairs are needed on a span that takes Interstate 91 through Springfield, but there isn’t a dollar designated to it yet, though that highway is critical to local commerce.

“That’s a concrete example of why we need the funds, for safety, and for the economy,” she said.