FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate

By REBECCA BOONE
 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders.

In the written ruling issued Wednesday, a majority of the justices agreed Erick Virgil Hall was given a fair trial and had adequate representation when he was tried and sentenced to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman. Two justices dissented with the majority opinion, saying they agreed Hall was guilty of the crimes but felt there were errors made in the process of sentencing him to the death penalty.

Henneman was from New York but was on a layover in Boise on Sept. 24, 2000 when she took a walk on the greenbelt. Prosecutors said that’s when Hall kidnapped her, raped her and strangled her with a sweater. The investigation went without a suspect for three years until police investigating the rape and murder of Cheryl Ann Hanlon in the Boise foothills questioned Hall and realized his DNA sample matched swabs collected from Henneman’s body.

Hall was later also sentenced to death for Hanlon’s murder.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

The latest ruling from the state’s highest court applies only to appeals Hall made in connection with the Henneman murder case.

Justice Robyn Brody wrote the majority opinion on behalf of herself, Chief Justice Roger Burdick and Justice Warren Jones, finding in part that Hall’s trial attorney represented him adequately, that Hall waived his rights to claim the jurors were biased because he didn’t object once they were impaneled, and that a couple of clerical errors in his grand jury indictment — including a wrong date and one missing signature — didn’t have an impact on his case.

The majority also said that Idaho’s laws requiring jurors to find certain “aggravating circumstances” before imposing a death sentence were not unconstitutionally vague.

But that didn’t sit well with Justices Joel Horton and pro tem Justice Wayne Kidwell, who each wrote dissenting opinions.

Horton said the jurors were given irrelevant and prejudicial evidence when they were told of Hall’s prior felony convictions for grand theft and escape, as well as his history other crimes and acts of violence against women. Horton also said a jury instruction that mentioned the governor could pardon people who are convicted had no real merit, and only served to diminish the jury’s sense of responsibility.

Kidwell, meanwhile, said he believes Hall’s case shows that Idaho’s death penalty law is unconstitutional because it is too vague. Kidwell said changes made in recent years to add the words “exceptional depravity” to Idaho’s law allowing death sentences for those who commit murders that are “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel” didn’t make it less vague.

“I respectfully suggest that this is just word salad,” Kidwell wrote. “Vague words remain vague when more vague words are added.”