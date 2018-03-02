FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Death of lab worker in Philly suburbs being investigated

 
EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in the Philadelphia suburbs are investigating the death of a laboratory worker who had access to the lethal chemical potassium cyanide.

The West Chester Daily Local News said the coroner’s office on Friday identified the woman as 26-year-old Frontage Laboratories Inc. employee Ge Guo of Exton.

Hazardous materials crews responded to the laboratory on Tuesday because Guo had access to the chemical as part of her work.

Federal workplace safety investigators have been notified.

Chester County officials tell the newspaper that no other employees are believed to have become sick or injured. The cause and manner of the woman’s death are still being investigated.

Information from: Daily Local News, http://www.dailylocal.com