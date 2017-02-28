Prep school that was offered for free finally given away

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The owners of a vacant Massachusetts prep school who have been trying to give away the campus for years say they have found takers.

The former campus of the Northfield Mount Hermon School will be turned over in May to California-based Thomas Aquinas College, which will open a campus there — and to the nonprofit Moody Center, which will open a museum honoring the 19th-century evangelist who founded the Northfield school.

The 217-acre property has been vacant since Northfield Mount Hermon consolidated at another site in 2005. The Hobby Lobby craft stores bought the property in 2009 and later asked the National Christian Foundation to find an institution to take it for free. Two previous deals fell through.

The new owners were chosen because of their willingness to continue the school’s mission.