Mississippi mayor charged with assault, denies guilt

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

The Neshoba Democrat reports DeKalb Mayor Clark Adams was released on bail Monday after turning himself in.

Adams says the charges relate to an incident that happened three years ago involving a business he owned in Neshoba County. DeKalb is the seat of neighboring Kemper County.

The first-term mayor tells WTOK-TV the allegation is “not true.”

A woman swore out the misdemeanor charge against Adams last December, saying he choked her and pushed her to the ground in March 2015, causing a shoulder injury that required surgery and caused permanent damage.

Adams says he missed a court date but expects to return to court within the next week to resolve the charges. He says his arrest won’t impact his duties.